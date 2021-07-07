SELINSGROVE – Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz will be the recipient of the Leadership Susquehanna Valley (LSV) Guy Temple Distinguished Alumni Award for outstanding community service, leadership and achievement.
On hand to surprise Kantz were past Guy Temple Award honorees Kristen Moyer and Linda Brown, Alumni Committee Chair Lizz Hendricks, Board President Phil Derose, Vice President Sara Snyder and LSV staff. Convinced that the event was in fact a marketing meeting set up by colleagues and fellow alumni Loni Briner and Jeb Stotter, Kantz was greeted with unexpected applause on the steps of North Shore Railroad, where he works as Business & Development manager.
“I’m flattered – and you caught me completely off-guard,” said Kantz to the small crowd.
Named for late community leader and LSV co-founder Guy Temple, the LSV Distinguished Alumni Award honors alumni for outstanding community service, leadership, and significant community achievements. It is the highest individual honor the organization bestows on an individual.
A fourth-term Snyder County commissioner and chair of that board since 2008, Kantz is a lifelong resident of Snyder County, and a graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School, Susquehanna University, and Leadership Susquehanna Valley. After graduating from LSV, he served two terms on the LSV board of directors, culminating his service as LSV board president.
Beyond his service to LSV, Joe has volunteered with such nonprofits as the American Red Cross and the Community Aid Thrift Store, and with such state and community organizations as SEDA-COG, the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, DRIVE, FOCUS Central Pennsylvania, the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania and the board of the Pennsylvania Counties Health Insurance Purchasing Cooperative. In 2020, Kantz was appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Pa. Senate to serve on the newly created Election Law Advisory Board.
On Aug. 27, Kantz will receive the Guy Temple Distinguished Award in a formal ceremony at the Country Cupboard. To attend the Guy Temple Distinguished Alumni Award Breakfast, register online at www.leadershipsv.org.
