Artwork of father and son to be showcased

The artwork of father and son Russell and Shane Kiefer will be on display during August at Gallery 225 at The Public Library for Union County.

 PROVIDED BY JACKIE DZIADOSZ/UNION COUNTY LIBRARY SYSTEM

LEWISBURG — Explore the art of father and son team Russell and Shane Kiefer in Gallery 255 at The Public Library for Union County during the month of August.

Russell, a nature artist, works in oils. His son, Shane, is a photographer with an eye for nature and abandoned relics found in his hobby of urban exploration.

