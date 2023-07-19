Artwork of father and son to be showcased

LEWISBURG — Explore the art of father and son team Russell and Shane Kiefer in Gallery 255 at The Public Library for Union County during the month of August.
Russell, a nature artist, works in oils. His son, Shane, is a photographer with an eye for nature and abandoned relics found in his hobby of urban exploration.
Russell, a Mifflinburg resident, was introduced to using a pallet knife in high school art class in Connecticut and from that day on he has never used a brush, he said. “Use of the knife to create paintings allows for a more striking texture and deeper perception than can normally be obtained with a paint brush.”
Russell’s work has been shown at various venues in Eagles Mere, Boalsburg and the Lewisburg Arts Festival. His painting titled “Morning Mist” had been chosen as the People’s Choice Award several years ago at the Susquehanna Art Society Show at the Degenstein Library in Sunbury. Both original oils and prints will be on display.
Shane, a 2014 graduate of Bucknell University and Lewisburg resident, is an award-winning photographer of nature and abandoned places. His work has also been shown throughout the area. Shane has the patience to catch the perfect lightning strike in a storm and the ability to see beauty in something as simple as a row of miners work boots left behind after the closing of a mine. His photographs taken from locations around the country include abandoned amusement parks, factories, hospitals, prisons, sanitariums, asylums, and more.
“They are an unfiltered portrait of places that have fallen to the passing of time and now only exist as echoes of the past,” said Shane. The captured images preserve the rich history of locations that now stand forgotten, he said. “They serve as a conduit for a thought-provoking experience for viewers: a mix of nostalgia, forgotten joys, desolate sadness, eerie fascination, and vicarious adventure.”
Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases. For more information, visit unioncountylibraries.org/displays.
