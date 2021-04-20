MILTON — Four students in the Milton Area School District have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days, according to information posted on the school district's website.
According to the site's COVID-19 dashboard, one Baugher Elementary School student and one middle school student have tested positive for the virus over the last 14 days. In addition, two high school students have tested positive.
The dashboard also lists the number of individuals in the district who are currently quarantined. The site lists four Baugher students, one middle school student and five high school students as being quarantined.
The online COVID-19 dashboard for the Warrior Run School District notes that one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.