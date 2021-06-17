BLOOMSBURG — The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau has announced the winner of its Covered Bridge Photo Contest. The winning image will be featured as the 2021 Covered Bridge Puzzle, to be released in the fall.
Margie Hunsinger’s snapshot of the Wanich Bridge in Columbia County was selected as this year’s overall winner. Hunsinger has been an avid amateur photographer for many years. A member of the Susquehanna Women's Imaging Society, she is rarely without her camera. She enjoys learning about and trying any type of photography. Her favorites scenes are landscapes and she is always on the lookout for interesting locations.
Hunsinger was also the 2015 Covered Bridge Photo Contest winner. She lives in Columbia County with her husband Sam.
Several other photographers were recognized in this year’s contest with an honorable mention designation: Ben Prepelka, photos featuring Snyder Covered Bridge and Johnson Covered Bridge; Anthony Berard Jr., Johnson Covered Bridge; Kaylee Steinruck, Josiah Hess Covered Bridge; Timothy Dennis, Kramer Covered Bridge; and Carol Busada, Josiah Hess Covered Bridge.
A record 99 images were received for consideration this year.
The Visitors Bureau is now taking pre-orders for the purchase of the 2021 Wanich Covered Bridge puzzles.
Puzzles are 500 pieces and supplies are limited. Individuals interested in pre-ordering a puzzle may visit www.itourcolumbiamontour.com/2021-covered-bridge-pre-order to fill out the order form with a name, contact info, and number of puzzles requested.
No payment will be taken at the time of pre-order. When puzzles arrive, those on the pre-order list will be contacted directly to arrange pickup or shipping plans.
A donation of $2 from every puzzle sold will be made by the Bureau to the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association to go toward restoration and preservation of local covered bridge treasures.
The Columbia County Covered Bridge Association restores, preserves, and advocates for the covered bridges of Columbia County for historical and recreational purposes.
