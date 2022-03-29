WILLIAMSPORT — Along with its usual display of model trains, Native American artifacts, and materials relating to the logging boom of the 19th century, the Taber Museum is offering a unique display of the Voodoo Lily.
The rare Voodoo Lilly was first displayed at the museum in March 2014. As it bloomed, the fragrance of rotting flesh permeated the Fine Arts Gallery. The latest plants will be bigger and stinkier
The plants are native to Asia and cannot be found in too many nurseries or garden catalogues. Also known as the devil’s tongue, elephant-foot yam, konjac, or koonyaku, the Voodoo Lily produces a single flower in the late winter or early spring. The plant produces a large, brownish- or maroon-colored spathe, which can be as large as 3-feet in diameter, surrounding a purple or mottled floral spike. The odor that the plant produces attracts carrion flies and pollination ensues.
In Japan, the tubers are edible and are often processed into a tasteless flour or a jelly. Konjac flour is used to make shirataki noodles and the plant’s starch is used to make a fruit jelly snack. After the bloom, the tuber leafs out and produces large, pretty foliage suitable for an outdoor patio during seasonable months.
There is no admission to view the lily, but regular admission applies to view the rest of the museum.
For more information, visit www.tabermuseum.org or call 570-326-3326.
