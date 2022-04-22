JERSEY SHORE — While the frequency of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer and elk has been increasing in Pennsylvania since 2012, only recently has there been more reports of it in the local region.
“Here in the North Central region, it is just starting to creep in,” said Mark Ternent, Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) North Central regional biologist. “We’ve had some positive cases in Snyder County.”
The disorder is a neurological illness which affects the brain of deer, elk, moose, reindeer and similar animals.
“Proteins are building blocks of tissue and something causes this particular protein to become misshapen,” Ternent explained. “When it does, it has an impact on several parts of the body. But the one where these misshapen proteins accumulate the most tend to be nervous tissue, the brain, the spine, the eyes and things like that.”
Once advanced to brain tissue, symptoms can include excessive salivation, behavioral changes and loss of body conditions leading to death. Ternent said there is no known treatment and no known way to decontaminate an environment.
“It presents its own challenges and it is among a unique class of diseases,” Ternent added. “There are some comparable ones in human health.”
Among them, Ternent cited Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, a progressive degenerative disorder considered somewhat similar. But he noted “Mad Cow Disease” among animals is perhaps a closer parallel.
Tracking CWD involves mapping out a Disease Management Area (DMA) after a positive test is found.
“The way we deal with a new positive is that we draw a 10-mile circle around it,” Ternent said. “The reason we use 10 miles is that it represents the average area that we know deer disperse.”
The new cases in Snyder County have moved boundaries into parts of Union County. CWD found on a Lycoming County farm, a captive facility, prompted development of a new DMA to the north.
“Hunters play a very important role in how we address CWD in the state,” Ternent said. “Most of our samples come from hunter submissions. During hunting season we offer free testing of deer taken in those (DMA).”
Herds are not necessarily doomed, Ternent said, but action needs to be taken.
“If you look at some of the deer herds in the west which have been dealing with CWD for 40 years, they do see persistence of those herds,” Ternent said. “But it requires active management.”
If the prevalence of CWD is not reduced in the population, so many animals eventually acquire it that deaths from it overtakes replenishment.
“As long as you can keep the prevalence rate in the population down at a manageable level, then you still have new reproduction happening every year,” he added. “The population can remain viable.”
Density of the deer population is key to keeping the herd healthy.
“It is hard to wrap your head around this idea that there is an illness that takes several years for symptoms to be apparent,” Ternent said. “It is not like people are seeing sick deer walking around all over the place.”
He said free testing of animals was available for hunters, who are playing a big role in controlling CWD.
“It is a fairly quick turnaround,” Ternent said. “Last year, we were averaging five to seven days in getting results back to hunters.”
As deer hunting seasons approach, Ternent said head collection bins will be planted in DMA.
Hunters are asked to take the head off their deer, make sure the tag is on the head, bag it and place it in the bin which looks like a clothing donation bin. Results will be forthcoming.
Ternent asked hunters to rely on www.pgc.org, the PGC website, for the most up-to-date information on CWD as conditions could change quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.