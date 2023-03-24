LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District is moving forward with plans to build a fieldhouse and concessions stands at the high school complex.
The school board on Thursday approved a $70,000 proposal from EI Associates Architects for design, bid and build services for the Dragon’s Den fieldhouse/concessions stand. The proposal covers the design of the floor plan, exterior elevations, enlarged concessions plan and systems narrative outlining structural, plumbing, HVAC and electrical systems.
Director of Administrative Services Dr. John Fairchild said EI Associates will be managing the project from shovel in the ground to ribbon cutting.
The proposed new fieldhouse will be approximately 1,400-square-feet, and include a concession area, restrooms and trainer restroom.
Fairchild also provided an update on the district’s 2023-2024 proposed budget.
The nearly $40 million budget currently sets expenses at more than $39.5 million compared to previous figures of expenses at $39.9 million. Fairchild said the $16,757 deficit remains. The budget accounts for an increase in state revenue, an increase in earned income tax collections, an increase in assessed property values or lack thereof due to the sale of the Country Cupboard property to Evangelical Hospital, and an increase in real estate taxes by 3.6%, down from the previous 4.7%.
The board approved a three-year renewal with Capital Blue Cross, for health and vision insurance. Capital Blue Cross had presented an offer which included a 4% increase for 2023-2024, and rate caps of 8% for 2024-25 and 2025-2026.
“With a 4% increase, our estimated annual cost of health care insurance will go from approximately $4.56 million to $4.72 million – or an increase of about $160K for the year,” Fairchild said.
The board was also informed of a $766,509 proposal from the Gordian Group for painting Linntown, Kelly elementary, and the middle school’s mat room. The painting would be done during the summer months and the proposal will come before the board for a decision at a later meeting.
Fairchild said it’s been 30 years since the buildings have been painted.
Also approved was the purchase, from CXtec, of 45 technology switches at a cost of $147,015 and the 46 Twinax cables at a cost of $1,196.
Amanda Geer was approved as head girls volleyball coach, at a rate of $3,500.
A $3,317 donation from the Green Dragon Foundation was accepted, to support the high school’s Future Business Leaders of America Club. The donation was made possible through contributions made in memory of Chip Marrara.
The board also accepted a $1,443 allocation from the Green Dragon Foundation Endowment for Performing and Visual Arts and the Shabahang Family Endowment, for the purchase of a keyboard/piano amp for the middle school.
Near the conclusion of the meeting, district parent Terrance Shea raised concerns about the alleged lack of communication and transparency the district has had regarding a proposal to shift grades at the districts two elementary school. He said the lack thereof has created a lot of confusion and speculation.
Shea claims the district wants to place kindergarten through first grade at Linntown elementary, while second through fifth grades would be housed at Kelly elementary. Currently, Shea said Linntown hosts fourth and fifth grades, while Kelly houses kindergarten through third grades.
Shea asked the board to be more open to allow parents an opportunity to weigh the pros and cons of the boards decision making process.
Board Vice President Cory Heath encouraged parents and school staff to send their questions and concerns regarding the proposal to Superintendent Cathy Moser as she has built her career on the aspects of elementary education.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.