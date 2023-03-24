LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District is moving forward with plans to build a fieldhouse and concessions stands at the high school complex.

The school board on Thursday approved a $70,000 proposal from EI Associates Architects for design, bid and build services for the Dragon’s Den fieldhouse/concessions stand. The proposal covers the design of the floor plan, exterior elevations, enlarged concessions plan and systems narrative outlining structural, plumbing, HVAC and electrical systems.

