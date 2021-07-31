Aphids are common insects of the Aphididae family that find their way into every indoor and outdoor garden. They are small (1/16 to 1/8 inch), pear-shaped, soft-bodied insects that can be green, black, red, yellow, brown, or gray. Mature aphids can be wingless or have wings. Winged aphids are similar in color but a little darker. Immature aphids, called nymphs, look like small adults. Aphids have two cornicles (tailpipes) at the end of their abdomens. All aphids have cornicles, but some are smaller and less obvious.
Female aphids are prolific reproducers and do not need to mate to produce offspring. Aphids overwinter as fertilized eggs in your garden. With the approach of spring weather, the eggs hatch into nymphs, which rapidly mature into wingless females. These wingless females produce female nymphs without laying eggs. Enormous aphid populations can build up in a short time. Successive wingless generations are produced until the aphid colony becomes overcrowded. When overcrowding occurs, a generation of winged females is produced that moves to other host plants.
Damage to host plants occurs when aphids remove plant fluid by piercing plant tissues to suck on the sweet juices of the phloem. The phloem is a system of cells that transports sugars produced in plant leaves down the stem to other leaves, fruits, and roots. The toxic action of aphids’ salivary secretions injected during feeding is harmful to plants. The feeding by aphids can stunt plant growth, deform leaves and fruit, or cause galls on leaves, stems, and even roots. Many aphids also excrete a sticky, sugar-containing substance known as “honeydew.” A black, sooty mold soon begins to grow on this sugar-rich material. As aphids move from plant to plant to feed, they can spread disease.
Some aphids have their guardian angels in the form of ants. Ants feed on “honeydew” and protect the aphids from predators and parasites.
Damage
Twisted or curled leaves, yellowed leaves, stunted or dead shoots, and poor plant growth are signs of severe aphid feeding. Aphids prefer to feed on soft stems, branches, buds, and fruit, preferring tender new growth over tougher established foliage. Check under the leaves; aphids love to hide there. If a sticky substance covers the leaves or stems, that is a sign that aphids may have been sipping sap. Sooty mold growing on the sticky “honeydew” decreases the aesthetic appearance of the plant. When abundant, sooty mold reduces the photosynthesis, the food-making process of plants.
Non-chemical management
Gardeners can manage aphids with non-chemical options or low-risk pesticides. Proper pruning, fertilizing, and watering play important roles in preventing or suppressing an aphid infestation. In some cases, just using a strong stream of water from your hose is enough to remove and manage them. A horticultural soap treatment may be necessary if additional infestations occur.
Many species of ladybugs are natural predators of aphids. The U. S. Department of Agriculture introduced the multicolored Asian lady beetle (Harmonia axyridis) as a successful biological control agent for aphids, mites, and thrips in crops.
Other beneficial insects play an essential role in aphid control. These include lacewings, both adults and larvae (families Hemerobiidae and Chrysopidae), some flower fly larvae (family Syrphidae). Very tiny parasitoid wasps (Aphidious spp.) use aphids as a source of nourishment for the development of their offspring.
Chemical management
The use of insecticides is also an effective means of managing an aphid infestation. Several registered insecticide formulations are available. Apply only to plants that are specified on the label. Be sure to follow all insecticide label directions.
Cinde Roup is a Penn State Extension Master Gardener of Columbia County. She gardens in Bloomsburg and helped establish the Geisinger Health Plan Garden of Giving which provides fresh produce to local food banks.
