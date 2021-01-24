HARRISBURG - Data released Saturday by the Department of Health showed 75 new deaths and 1,152 confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 over the last week over six-area counties.
Northumberland and Lycoming counties each reported 21 new deaths over seven days. Eleven new deaths were reported in Columbia County, eight each in Union and Montour counties and six in Snyder County.
Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 281 in Northumberland County, 312 in Lycoming County, 177 in Columbia County, 169 in Union County, 117 in Montour County and 96 in Snyder County.
Statewide, there were 5,785 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 799,957, the Department of Health reported
There are 4,169 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 822 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,400 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 15-21 decreased to 10.5% over the last week.
There were 205 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 20,526 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March.
