Baugher elementary going virtual

MILTON — One day after announcing a switch to a virtual learning model for its secondary campus, the Milton Area School District on Tuesday announced Baugher Elementary School will also switch to a virtual learning model. In-person classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday, Jan. 18.
A release issued on the district website noted a "high level of COVID-19 cases and quarantining staff and students" at the elementary school.
"We have met the (Pennsylvania Department of Health) criteria for identification of an outbreak and need to move toward outbreak containment," the release said.
The following COVID-19 numbers, over the last 14 days, are reported on the district's online COVID-19 dashboard, as of Tuesday:
• Baugher Elementary School: Eight students positive; one student presumed positive; one staff member positive; and 25 students quarantined.
• White Deer elementary: Three students positive; two staff members positive; 22 students quarantined; and two staff members quarantined.
• Middle school: Thirteen students positive; three students presumed positive; two staff members positive; 60 students quarantined; and four staff members quarantined.
• High school: Twenty students positive; four students presumed positive; one staff member positive; 91 students quarantined; and two staff members quarantined.
Masking is optional in the Milton Area School District.
COVID-19 cases are also slightly increasing in the Warrior Run School District, where masking is required through Friday.
According to the Warrior Run dashboard, the following COVID-19 cases are reported as of Tuesday:
• Turbotville Elementary: One student positive.
• Middle school: Four students positive; one staff member positive.
• High school: Six students positive; one staff member positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.