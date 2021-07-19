State Police At Milton Strangulation
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Milton man has been charged with strangulation, simple assault, harassment and driving with a suspended license.
The alleged incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. July 16 along High Street, White Deer Township, Union County.
Kurtis Sampsell allegedly slapped a 25-year-old West Milton woman several times, punched her in the chest, pushed her to the floor and grabbed her around the neck, restricting her breathing. He allegedly banged the woman’s head off the floor.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old Liberty man was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop at 4:39 p.m. July 17 along Col. John Kelly Road and Westbranch Highway.
Troopers stopped a 2019 Ford F150 XLT. The unnamed man was charged, it was noted.
2-vehicle crash
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Hazleton man sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 3:59 p.m. July 16 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 216, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2005 Peterbilt 387 driven by Julio C. De La Cruz Diaz, 39, was traveling east when it failed to slow for traffic, swerved into the right lane, back into the left lane and struck the rear of a 2016 Freightliner drivne by Rafael A. Martinez Sanchez, 26, of North Brunswick, N.J. Both drivers and a passenger in the Peterbilt were belted. Cruz Diaz was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Speed played a factor in a one-vehicle crash reported at 3:49 p.m. July 16 along Royer Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
A 2006 Ford Mustang driven by Dolin M. Fitzpatrick, 19, of Selinsgrove, was traveling east on wet roadways when it failed to take a right curve, skidded, went into the oncoming lane, struck the guide rail, overturned and ended up in a field, police reported. Fitzpatrick was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury.
He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
Burglary
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged burglary between July 2-15 at 3040 Sunrise Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Numerous items, including sweatshirts valued at $10, a Black and Decker drill valued at $40, earrings valued at $200 and makeup valued at $10 were stolen from Pollyanna Bogert, 50, of Lewisburg, police reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft by deception
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly attempted to obtain unemployment benefits using the personal information of a 54-year-old Mifflinburg man.
The incident was reported at 8:01 a.m. July 17 along Furnace Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Two suspects allegedly purchased two iPhone 12s on the Verizon account of a 63-year-old Sunbury woman.
The alleged incident was reported at 4:17 p.m. July 15 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Each phone is valued at $901, police ntoed.
An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI/endangering the welfare of a child
SPRING TOWNSHIP — State police responded to a crash and arrested a 29-year-old Beavertown woman for DUI, possession and endangering the welfare of children.
The alleged incident occurred at 5:21 p.m. May 28 along Route 235, Spring Township, Sndyer County. Jessica Trego was traveling south in a 2011 Toyota Highlander when the vehcile served off the west side of the roadway and struck a ditch and utility pole. Three children, ages 1, 4 and 10, were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, troopers noted.
Trego allegedly showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and she was also allegedly in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
No injuries were reported following the crash.
2-vehicle crash
RIVERSIDE — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 6:40 a.m. July 17 along Elysburg Road at Mill Street, Riverside, Northumberland County.
A 2011 Nissan Titan driven by an unnamed person struck the rear of a 2021 Jeep at the stop light, police noted. The Jeep came to an abrupt stop, sliding several feet and causing tire squeal, police noted.
The driver of the Nissan was issued a warning for following too closely.
Harassment
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A 51-year-old Selinsgrove man allegedly pushed a 48-year-old Selinsgrove woman to the gound.
No injuries were noted.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Activity report
• Sunday: Assist police agency, 12:21 a.m., Broadway, Milton; burglar alarm, 2:54 a.m., North 10th Street; road hazard/closure, 5:15 a.m., River Road and Lan Avon Drive, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 7:42 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; be on the lookout, 9:14 a.m., Lorian Drive, Penn Township; motorist assist, 5:13 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Supplee Mill Road; harassment, 5:40 p.m., St. Anthony Street; assist police agency, 5:52 p.m., Meadow Green Drive, Mifflinburg; traffi complaint, 9:56 p.m., Fairground Road at Pawling Complex; complaint, 10:35 p.m., South 22nd Street.
• Saturday: Burglar alarm, 1:07 a.m., Ridgeway Drive; traffic warning, 2:14 a.m., North Derr Drive at Buffalo Road; traffic warning, 6:30 a.m., Route 15 and Moore Avenue; phone call request, 12:45 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; assist fire agency, 4:22 p.m., Finch Street; DUI arrest, 5:17 p.m. Old Turnpike Road at Reitz Boulevard; non-reportable accident, 6:39 p.m., South Eighth Street; open door, 7:14 p.m., Fairground Road; be on the lookout, 9:56 p.m., Pine Cone Drive West, Mifflinburg.
• Friday: Burglar alarm, 12:38 a.m., North Derr Drive; burglary, 7:31 a.m., Westbranch Highway; phone call request, 8 a.m., police headquarters; assist other agency, 8:58 a.m., North Derr Drive; reportable accident, 9:50 a.m., Furnace Road, East Buffalo Township; fraud, 10:23 a.m., South Water Street; fraud, 2:53 p.m., North Derr Drive; assist fire/EMS, 2:55 p.m., North Derr Drive; phone call request, 3:06 p.m. West Market Street, East Buffalo Township; 911 accidental call, 5:44 p.m., Limestoneville at File roads; be on the lookout, 4:08 p.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; be on the lookcout, 4:54 p.m., State Police at Milton; theft, 5:04 p.m., Westbranch Highway; burglar alarm, 7:16 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; warrant service, 8:05 p.m., St. John Street; property issue, 8:11 p.m. Market Street; suspicious circumstance, 8:42 p.m., South Third Street; assist other agency, 10:55 p.m., Valley Circle.
• Thursday: Parking complaint, 7:57 a.m., South Fifth Street, East Buffalo Township; motorist lockout, 9:20 a.m., Brookpark Circle; traffic stop, 10:13 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Stadium Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; abondoned vehicle, 10:46 a.m., North Eighth Street; theft, 11:05 a.m., Market Street; welfare check, 11:25 a.m., Market Street; welfare check, 2:24 p.m. Hoffa Mill Road and the rail trail; fraud, 6:03 p.m., North 11th Street; non-injury accident, 7:29 p.m., Old Turnpike Road and Reitz Boulevard; Act 64, 8:34 p.m., North Derr Drive; welfare check, 9:10 p.m., North Third Street; lock out, 9:46 p.m., Old Turnpike Road, East Buffalo Township; welfare check, 10:07 p.m., West Market Street.
State Police At Stonington
1-vehicle crash
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — A 78-year-old Shamokin woman escaped injury when her vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 9:07 a.m. July 15 along Route 890, north of Cherry Street, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.
Charlotte E. Ferree was traveling north in a 2018 Hyundai Sonata along North Route 890 when it struck the deer. Ferree was belted.
