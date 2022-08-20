United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam
Middle District of Pennsylvania
Possessing contraband
LEWISBURG — Christopher Edwards, 51, has been sentenced to two months imprisonment as the result of an incident which occurred Oct. 22 at United States Penitentiary, Lewisburg.
On Oct. 22, Edwards was spotted by a correctional officer discarding a sock, which was found to contain an iPhone, charging cord and tool for removing SIM cards. Edwards admitted to purchasing the phone from another inmate. Federal law prohibits inmates from possessing phones.
His sentence will run consecutively to a federal sentence he is serving for trafficking cocaine in Easton. In addition to the two additional months jail time, Edwards has lost his phone privileges for 14 months.
District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
LEWISBURG — Ryan W. Pillera, 37, of Philadelphia, was charged with four counts of DUI alcohol or controlled substance, one count of DUI Schedule 1 controlled substance metabolite, summary general lighting requirements and protective equipment for motorcycle riders after a traffic stop.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police allege that at 9:23 p.m. July 16 at Market and South Second streets, a motorcycle was being operated by Pillera without an functioning taillight.
Pillera was charged after allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment during field sobriety tests, blood test results which indicated a .04% blood alcohol level and alleged presence of Diazepam and compounds associated with marijuana use.
Assault
LEWISBURG — Mark A. Boyer, 53, of Lewisburg, was charged with single felony counts of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse forcible compulsion, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, misdemeanor simple assault, terroristic threats, indecent assault and summary harassment after allegations of abuse were reported.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police say the alleged victim provided a four-page statement describing purported instances of abuse on the night of June 20 at a Market Street apartment.
Boyer was charged after an emergency room examination which allegedly showed evidence supporting the victim's claim.
State Police at Milton
Two-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Two injuries were reported from a crash which occurred at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 17 along Interstate 80, at mile marker 211, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2006 International truck and engine driven by Steven M. Zuby, 55, of Coal Township, was negotiating a curve from the Interstate 180 eastbound on-ramp when one of its trailer tires became disabled. The vehicle lost control and overturned, blocking all lanes of travel. A 2015 Subaru Forester driven by Virginia Barber, 62, of Rock Island, Ill., swerved to avoid the crash, but struck the truck's undercarriage.
Both Zuby and Barber were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries. The roadway was closed for six hours so the wreckage could be cleared from the highway.
