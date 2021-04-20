ALLENWOOD — A Sunday afternoon crash at the intersection of Routes 15 and 44 in Gregg Township, Union County, sent four people to the hospital, according to state police.
Milton troopers reported the crash occurred at 3:17 p.m. at the busy intersection. A 2006 Honda Civic driven by David J. Lugo, 23, of Watsontown, was traveling south on Route 15 when it attempted a left turn onto Route 44 and struck a northbound 2018 Lincoln-Continental MKT driven by Marianne L. Allen, 56, of Waterloo, N.Y., police reported.
Lugo was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with what police said was a suspected serious injury. Allen and two passengers, a 13-year-old boy, and Emanuel L. Allen, 58, of Waterloo, N.Y., were transported with suspected injuries. All were belted.
Troopers said Lugo will be cited with careless driving.
