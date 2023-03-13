Police: Suspect held women at knifepoint

MILTON — A 30-year-old Milton was been taken into custody Sunday after allegedly holding two women at knifepoint for approximately one hour.
According to a press release issued late Sunday night by the Milton Police Department, Joseph F. Reyes-Gonzalez was taken into custody following an alleged incident which occurred at 274 Hepburn St.
According to the release, police were called to the home after receiving reports of a domestic incident in progress.
“Two females were able to run out of the residence and Reyes-Gonzalez attempted to chase them as officers arrived on scene,” the release stated. “Upon Reyes-Gonzalez observing officers, he was seen throwing a large knife on the ground.”
Police said he then went back inside of the home as he was being given commands to stop. Reyes-Gonzalez was then apprehended inside of the home without further incident.
Through the course of the investigation, police stated in the release that it was discovered the two women were held at knifepoint by Reyes-Gonzalez for approximately one hour.
“During this time Reyes-Gonzalez threatened to murder both victims on several occasions,” the release stated. “A third victim arrived at the residence and was advised by Reyes-Gonzalez that if she came back, he would murder her and the two females inside the residence.”
Reyes-Gonzalez was locked up in the Northumberland County Jail on charges of kidnapping (two counts), unlawful restraint (two counts), terroristic threats (thre counts) and several related charges.
The Milton and Watsontown police departments responded to the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.