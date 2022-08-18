Figurative oil paintings to be displayed

LEWISBURG — A paintbrush, a canvas and a studio barn is all Joanne Landis needs to tell a story. Landis’ “Each Single Thing” oil painting exhibit will be on display in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout September.
Landis considers herself a “narrative” painter.
“My figures, mostly women, are often meditations on archetypes, myth or personal experience,” she said. “This allows me to build an environment inhabited by beings with all that it means to be human, alive, and still in a dream.”
Landis is a graduate of the Parsons School of Design. As a native New Yorker, she has taught at the Fashion Institute of Technology and the New School in New York City. She has also taught at Drexel University in Philadelphia.
Her work has been featured in several solo and group exhibitions. Most recently, Landis earned second prize in Susquehanna University’s 10th Annual National Figurative Show. She lives in Troxelville, telling stories with a paintbrush in her rustic studio barn.
Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery or display cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.