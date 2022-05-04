SCRANTON — Jessica Baylor, of Watsontown, was among three Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine students who recently presented at the AAMC Group on Student Affairs (GSA), Careers in Medicine (CiM), and Organization of Student Representatives (OSR) National Meeting in Denver, Colo.
The students, all members of the MD Class of 2023, delivered an oral presentation entitled "Human Trafficking in the Medical School Curriculum: A Student-Led Initiative," which detailed how students spearheaded an effort to build sessions on human trafficking into the Geisinger Commonwealth pre-clinical curriculum.
