MIFFLINBURG — Barriers along Mifflinburg’s North Fourth Street were removed Wednesday afternoon as the Hassenplug Covered Bridge was opened to traffic again.

Union County officials said the $750,000 project replaced the steel grate deck with wood planks supported by galvanized steel beams underneath. Fixing up abutment portions which had deteriorated, repaving the roadway approaching the bridge and stabilizing the Buffalo Creek channel underneath were also part of the project.

