State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 8:59 p.m. Aug. 27 along Interstate 80, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2011 BMW driven by Blake Griffin, 18, of Lebanon, Maine, struck a 2020 Peterbilt driven by Hunter Mullen, 23, of Mooresville, N.C.
Griffin was charged with following too closely.
One-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Corey Smith, 44, of Middleburg, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 11:09 a.m. Aug. 27 along Ziegler Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2015 Harley-Davidson Softtail driven by Smith lost control and slid for 30 feet.
Smith was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported theft of a 2008 Chrysler 300 owned by a 58-year-old Allenwood woman.
The theft was reported at 12:51 a.m. Aug. 12 along Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Theft
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Annette Shutt, 56, of Danville, reported the theft of a tie-dye shirt, valued at $29.
The alleged theft happened Aug. 13 at 117 Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, Montour County.
Theft
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Management at Quality Inn reported two people leaving without paying $126.55 for staying at the hotel.
The incident was reported at 9:31 a.m. Aug. 28 at 37 Valley West Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Theft
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 69-year-old Mifflinburg man reported the theft of a camper valued at $5,000 and a trailer valued at $300.
The theft was reported at 12:44 a.m. Aug. 10 along White Springs Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 57-year-old Montgomery man was charged after leaving Walmart without paying for $123 worth of merchandise.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 3:16 p.m. Aug. 28 along AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
Disorderly conduct
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported three false alarms occurring at Service 1st Federal Credit Union, Cooper Township, Montour County.
The alarms were reported at 6:15 a.m. Aug. 20 at 1419 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township.
Criminal mischief
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Frances Ferris, 58, of Watsontown, reported someone using a pellet from an air gun to damage a bedroom window at her home.
The incident occurred at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 27 at 46 Albatross Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Union County Divorces granted
• Nicole L. Shoemaker, David W. Shoemaker, 11 years
• Jennifer L. Schrader, Scott A. Schrader, 14 years
Marriage licenses
• Billie Kay Young, 28, Mifflinburg; Ronald Henry Parker, 25, Mifflinburg
• Robert Lee McGhee II, 21, Fort Campbell, Ky.; Katiria Nioska Santana Reyes, 21, Milton
• Emily Sue Miller, 31, Selinsgrove; William Daniel Baylor, 35, Mifflinburg
• Zachary Michael Sauers, 26, Mifflinburg; Kendall Mackenzie Watkins, 24, Mifflinburg
• Aaron Ray Benfer, 23, Winfield; Cassandra Lynn Feudale, 23, Winfield
• Kourtnie Marie Swyers, 44, Millmont; Steven Wayne Schlief, 45, Millmont
• April May Dewalt, 41, New Berlin; Henry Franklin Hoey III, 42, New Berlin
• Brian Vincent Bolden, 53, Mifflinburg; Sara Danniel Linn, 44, Mifflinburg
• Corin Marie Robel, 34, New Berlin; Justin Michael Nottingham, 35, New Berlin
• Jessica Marie Williams, 34, Lewisburg; Nathan Allen Beaver, 35, Lewisburg
• Justin Robert Gessner, 21, New Berlin; Grace Caroline Brininger, 19, New Berlin
Deed transfers
• Joshua H. Robbins, Celia K. Robbins to Timothy J. Spangler, Carole B. Spangler, property in Limestone Township/Buffalo Township, no cash consideration.
• Timothy J. Spangler, Carole B. Spangler to Timothy J. Spangler, Carole B. Spangler, property in Buffalo Township/Limestone Township, $1.
• Raymond E. Middleswarth Jr., Ruth E. Middleswarth to Patti J. Zimmerman trustee, Middleswarth irrevocable trust, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Robert Beck, Tracy Beck to Whispering Mountain Vacation Rentals LLC, property in Lewis Township, $160,000.
• Joseph G. Susan trustee, Cynthia B. Susan to Eric David Rahauser, Allison Michelle Dicola Rahauser, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Eleazar Salas Gonzalez, Nora Delia Carrillo Guererro to Cartus Fin Corp, property in Kelly Township, $371,000.
• Jason L. Martin, Catherine R. Martin to Leon W. Martin, Marian S. Martin, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Aaron Z. Peachey Jr. to Jared Hosea Yoder, Joanna Yoder, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Richard H. Templin estate, Catherine E. Templin executor to Lot Bottom Boys LLC, property in White Deer Township, $69,000.
• L and L Land Dev LLC, George L. Lloyd Jr. member, Sara E. Kaskie member to Gregory D. Bigot, Cynthia Bigot, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Loye S. Leitzel estate, Bruce Jodey plenary permanent guardian to John Weaver, Kevin Weaver, property in New Berlin, $99,000.
• Bernhard R. Friesen, Lois I. Friesen to Helen P. Friesen, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Benjamin R. Kuhn, Kristy Kuhn to John M. Pfeifer, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• John F. Stoltzfus, Linda Stoltzfus to Kyle Stoltzfus, Makayla Stoltzfus, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• John F. Stoltzfus, Linda Stoltzfus to Calvin Stoltzfus, Joann Stoltzfus, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Berks at Oak Avenue LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes LLC to Glenn C. Trutt, Kathy M. Trutt, property in Mifflinburg, $322,989.50.
• Jennifer A. Polinchock, Jennifer A. Baugh, David A. Baugh to Lorelei Curtin, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Shirley Anne Wagner estate, Rita Cormell executor, Patricia A. Schrawder executor, Shirley C. Wagner estate to Maria Antonaccio, property in Lewisburg, quit claim, $1.
• Margaret A. Moser, Margaret W. Moser to Jeffrey E. Moser, Arris F.E.N. Moser, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Robert M. Rowe, Christal L. Rowe to Robert M. Rowe, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Morgan N. Smith, Morgan N. O’Neil, Nathaniel A. O’Neill to Jeffrey O. Balinton, Ann B. Balinton, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Glenn C. Trutt, Kathy M. Trutt to Kevin J. Mostik II, Mary F. Herman, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Michael J. Kugler, Alexa Kugler to Marc Bollinger, Miranda Bollinger, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• John A. Gardner, Marjorie M. Gardner to Patrick C. McKillon, Cathleen A. McKillon, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jeffrey P. Herrold, Stephanie A. Herrold to Larry D. Troup, Robyn L. Troup, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• College Prop Partnership, Edward L. Samek partner, Marthann Samek partner to Market Street Investment Company Inc., Lewisburg corrective deeds, two properties, no cash consideration.
• PPL Electric Utilities Corp. to Fine Line Homes, Eastern Communities Limited partnership, Fine Line Homes partner, property in East Buffalo Township, encroachment, $10.
• Richard A. Yoder to Timothy D. Haas, Jessica B. Stover, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Frank W. King Jr., Linda L. King to Michael W. Bernardo, Dana L. Bernardo, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Mary Jane Feaster to Dluge family trust, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Christine L. Balliet, Christine L. Stiner to Andrew J. Hill, Jasmine M. Hill, property in Gregg Township, $80,000.
• Andrew L. Jones, Julianna G. Jones to Joseph Britto III, Chelsea Britto, property in East Buffalo Township, $265,000.
• Maria Antonaccio, Kelly J. Baldwin to Christopher L. Cummings, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Theresa M. Cusimano to Caleb T. Shervinskie, Jennifer J. Shervinskie, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• John B. Adams executor, Victor H. Adams estate, Victor A. Adams executor to John B. Adams, Victor Alan Adams, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• David W. Reid, Crystal E. Reid to Zane D. Farr, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Samuel W. Fielden, Christina C. Fielden to Jeffrey W. Pollack, Christie P. Pollack, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Robert M. Shipe, Patricia Ann Shipe to Robert M. Shipe, Patricia Ann Shipe, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Donald E. Spickler Sr. attorney, Sondra L. Spickler attorney, Jean F. Spicker by attorney to Maryet R. Keister, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• John M. Dick, Betsy S. Dick to Scott Andrew Bayly, property in Mifflinburg, $135,000.
• Juergen Seefeldt, Catherine M. Seefeldt to Paul E. Bottiger, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Paul E. Bottiger to Juergen Seefeldt, Catheirne M. Seefeldt, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Paul E. Bottiger to Paul E. Bottiger, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Juergen Seefeldt, Catherine M. Seefeldt to Juergen Seefeldt, Catherine M. Seefeldt, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Berks at Oak Avenue LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes to Danielle E. Barclay, property in Mifflinburg, $310,000.
• Shawn L. Norrick, Charity S. Norrick to Anna L. Kratzer, Beth L. Strausser, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Bradley D. Swartz, Ashlee L. Swartz, Harold L. Dunkle III to Bradley D. Swartz, Harold L. Dunkle III, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.