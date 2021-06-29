LEWISBURG – The Public Library for Union County completed its renovation project and is reopening on Thursday, July 1.
“We are thankful for the patience of our patrons as we finished up the expansion and renovations to our building,” said Library Director Roberta Greene. “We are delighted to open our doors and provide a safe space for all ages in our community to learn and connect with others.”
Starting July 1, people will be able to browse the collection, use tables and lounge areas, use public computers (sessions are extended to 60 minutes), use the copying machine, attend programming, return books inside the library and receive tech help in-person.
Library materials will no longer be quarantined. Patrons are still able to place orders online or by phone for pickup.
Library hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
