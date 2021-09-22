Judge Michael H. Sholley, Lewisburg Sentence
• Michael L. Buckles, 34, of Shamokin, was sentenced to six months probation having been found in contempt regarding a violation of order or agreement.
Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for charges waived or held was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25 in Union County Court.
• Casey A. Ross, 35, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to marijuana small amount for personal use. A summary allegation of disorderly conduct engage in fighting was withdrawn.
• Victor L. Gibbs, 38, of Philadelphia, had misdemeanor counts of false identification to law enforcement officer, marijuana small amount for personal use and first offense DUI controlled substance or metabolite held for court. A summary count or exceed 35 mph limit in urban district 29 mph was also held.
• Gregory A. Ward, 34, of Lewisburg, had three first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI controlled substance held for court. Misdemeanor counts of controlled substance possession, drug paraphernalia, illegal operation without ignition interlock and a summary allegation of no rear lights were also held.
Summary Trials
• Kevin D. Gulizio, 22, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to a single count of public disturbance.
• Kristin M. Stahl, 31, of Northumberland, was guilty of vehicle registration suspended.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
• Tone Arnez Williams, 25, of Williamsport. Felony strangulation and aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and terroristic threats and summary harassment counts were withdrawn.
• Kyle Leonard Zarr, 29, of New Columbia, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony firearm ownership and misdemeanor firearm ownership counts. He is due for formal arraignment Oct. 25 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
Watsontown Police Department Strangulation
WATSONTOWN — A 20-year-old Watsontown man has been charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and harassment after he allegedly assaulted a female.
Brayden Snyder was charged after the alleged incident at 12:09 a.m. Sept. 22 in the 400 block of Main Street in the borough. Police said when they responded the female was bleeding from the mouth and had red marks on her neck. Snyder was located nearby and taken into custody. Watsontown police were assisted by police from Milton and the Warrior Run Area ambulance.
State Police At Milton DUI
LEWIiS TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a request for assistance regarding a pedacycle at 9:51 p.m. Sept. 18, along Route 44, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Daniel Martin, 35, was allegedly operating the pedacycle while under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 12:03 p.m. Sept. 20 along Continental Boulevard at Jerseytown Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
A 2017 Honda CRV driven by Kelly A. Stiner, 43, of Millville, was traveling south when it stopped at a stop sign, then proceeded without clearance and struck the front passenger side of an eastbound 2006 Subaru Legacy driven by Stacy L. Stetts, 46, of Montoursville. Both drivers were belted.
Stiner was issued a warning for stop signs and yield signs.
Cruelty to animals
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old Mifflinburg man is facing a felony animal cruelty charge, as well as misdemeanor cruelty and neglect charges following an incident Sept. 13 where he is said to have left three dogs in a parked vehicle with the windows up. One of the dogs was found dead.
Daniel Moll has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and neglect of animal following the alleged incident between 11:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sept. 13 in the area of Commerce Park Drive, White Deer Township, Union County.
Criminal mischief
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Danville woman allegedly spray painted concrete at a Montour County Exxon store.
Troopers said the incident was reported between 11 a.m. Sept. 19 and 2 a.m. Sept. 20 at Exxon, 2 McCracken Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Liza Diehl, 36, was charged, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone used the personal information of a 40-year-old Williamsport woman to file for unemployment, police reported.
The incident was reported Sept. 19 along Reed Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
PFA violation
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a reported violation of a protection-from-abuse order.
The incident was reported between 2:50 and 7:45 p.m. Sept. 20 along Odell Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County. The victim is reportedly a 39-year-old Jersey Shore woman.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported harassment at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19 along Warrensville Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The claim was unfounded and no crime was committed, police noted.
Theft of vehicle parts
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Someone took a catalytic converter from a 2001 Ford Excursion belonging to Construction Specialties, Muncy, Lycoming County.
The incident was reported between 8:20 a.m. Sept. 10 and 10 a.m. Sept. 15 along Route 405, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Found property
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A black purse/backpack was found along Poco Farm Road and contents of the wallet indicated ownership belonged to Sarah Baier, of the Williamsport area.
State police was not able to contact Baier. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700. The item was found at 10 a.m. Sept. 21.
Union County Deed transfers
• Mifflin Camp LLC to Mifflin Camp LLC, Hartley Township corrective deed, $1.
• Britteney L. Hannon, Britteney L. Dewalt to Britteney L. Hannon, property in White Deer Township, quit claim, $1.
• Richard A. Diehl, Kelly L. Diehl to 3Y Realty LLC, property in East Buffalo Township/Lewisburg, $1.
• Mary J. Ritzenhaler to Thunder Ridge Realty LLC, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Robert D. Kurtz, Molly Jane O’Toole, Susan Jean Flores, Joe C. Flores, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Sunoco LLC to NIF Prop LLC, property in Buffalo Township/Lewisburg, $10.
• Todd M. Keeley, Teresa M. Kelley to Ricky C. Toll, Lori Lee Toll, property in East Buffalo Township corrective deed, $1.
• Scott D. Rabuck Sr. executor, Robert J. Swartzlander Sr. estate, Robert L. Swartzlander estate, Brenda L. Rabuck executor, Sandra K. Miller executor, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• John E. Schnure trustee, David K, Schnure trustee, Bradley K. Gotshall irrevocable special needs trust to Sydney McGlaughlin, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Andrea Beeler Adrian to Tristan D. Adrian, Eve E. Adrian, property in Union Township, $1.
• Darlene S. Endy, Richard Endy, Rodney W. Emery, Joan E. Emery to Rodney W. Emery, Joan E. Emery, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Rodney W. Emery, Joan E. Emery to James R. Emery, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Gabriel I. Routh trustee, Dogtail I. North trustee, Marion Routh family trust to Gabriel I.Routh, Rachel B. Landsman, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Donna L. Ward to Darin T.Ward, Dana J.Ward, Danielle L. Ward, Daniette L. Kane, Darica L. Ward, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
