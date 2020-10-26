MILTON — As 8-year-old Lillian Yoder helped her mother Rachel and 5-year-old brother Wyatt unload a bag of canned food items at the Milton Public Library, she proudly announced that she has high expectations for a food drive the library has just launched.
“If people really put their minds to it, they might get close to 500 (food items donated),” Lillian said.
Kris LaVanish, library director, said she likes Lillian’s enthusiasm for the project.
“I’m hoping we are overwhelmed by donations,” LaVanish said. “The goal is to help people.”
The library has launched its Foods for Fines drive to collect non-perishable food items which will be donated to the HandUP Foundation. The drive will be ongoing through the end of the year.
Donations will be given to the HandUP Foundation to provide to those in need for Thanksgiving, and throughout the holiday season.
LaVanish explained that the drive is called Food for Fines as library patrons with overdue material who contribute to the cause will have their fines forgiven from their library card. She stressed that anyone can donate to the drive, regardless of whether they have outstanding fines for overdue library material.
Donations being accepted include unexpired canned and boxed foods of all varieties. Items specifically needed include boxed instant potatoes, boxed stuffing, canned turkey gravy, biscuit mixes and canned sweet potatoes.
Donations of gift cards and cash are also being accepted and can be dropped off at or sent to: HandUP Foundation, 262 Willow St., Milton, PA 17847.
The Yoder family said they are thankful for the many services provided by the library. Wyatt said he likes all the books the facility has to offer.
“We don’t have to buy (the books) but we can still read them,” Lillian said. “And they’re always getting new ones coming in.”
In addition to the canned food drive, library staff are planning several other upcoming events.
The library’s Halloween Spook-Tacular, a drive-thru trick-or-treat event, will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
The library is also holding virtual Halloween Costume Contest through Oct. 31.
Family friendly photos should be emailed to staff@miltonpalibrary.org and include the name, age and phone number of the entrant. Prize categories are Best Overall Costume, Most Creative and Best Photo.
Prizes are being sponsored by The Breaking Bread Company.
The library recently started lending out DVDs again. There is a limit of two DVDs per patron.
The library recently adjusted its hours. The library is now open: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
