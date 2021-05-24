MILTON — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) and the Milton Public Library (MPL) will be celebrating National Leap into Science Week with a collaborative program to be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the library. The program will be for children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers.
Leap into Science is a nationwide program from The Franklin Institute Science Museum that integrates open-ended science activities with children’s books. Children and families will explore the science of various topics, such as wind and balance, through hands-on activities, while learning to think like scientists.
“We are very excited to kick-off our return to story time at the library by celebrating Leap into Science Week,” said Kris LaVanish, MPL director. “We have missed seeing families at the Library and this outdoor collaborative program will celebrate our return to story time and more.”
During this Leap into Science Family STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) StoryTime, families will enjoy a story time and investigate the properties of balance in a series of hands-on activity stations with the LCM at the MPL’s outdoor programming space. Participants will also have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win a free book.
The program will be held outside, weather permitting, and masks will be required for those 2 years and older.
“These workshops are a fantastic way for families to explore STEM topics together,” said Lindsey Walter, LCM education director. “Adults with little to no science background can feel intimidated to talk about STEM topics with their children; however, the LEAP into Science program is specifically designed to help children AND adults learn to think like scientists and have fun while doing it together.”
Leap into Science Family STEM StoryTime is free but registration is required. Registration available at https://bit.ly/3apnLMT.
