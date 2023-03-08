DA Matulewicz misses deadline to file petition

SUNBURY — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz missed the deadline to file a petition to appear on the ballot against challenger Michael O'Donnell in the Republican primary in May, according to a press release from Chief Registrar Lindsay Phillips.
"The petitions were accepted as a courtesy pending review and a check with state code/statute," Phillips said. "After review and consultation with the Department of State, it was determined the filing deadline was 5 p.m. for state offices and county deadline was 4:30 p.m. on (Tuesday). The petitions for District Attorney Tony Matulewicz will not be accepted because they were handed in after that time."
