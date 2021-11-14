TURBOTVILLE — California Grange 941 recently presented its 2021 Community Citizen Awards to individuals involved in the construction of the Pathways to Memories Pavilion at the Limestone School Park, located adjacent to the grange.
The awards were presented to: Thomas Royles, Eagle Scout; Boy Scout Troop 622; and Dale and Sharon Diehl.
For his Eagle Scout project, Royles led the building the picnic tables in the pavilion, with help of Troop 622. The Troop also helped organize and place the bricks in the floor of the pavilion, under the guidance of Dale and Sharon Diehl.
Dale received the award posthumously, as he recently passed away. He and Sharon led the efforts to raise funds to cover the cost of the pavilion through sale of "memory bricks" for students, teachers, workers, boy scouts and 4-H-ers who attended or worked at the Limestone Township Consolidated School.
