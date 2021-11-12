LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg legacy of Tasker H. Bliss (1853-1930), an internationally known figure born in a home on South Front Street, was recalled on Veterans Day.
Longtime Lewisburg resident Betty Cook noted that the life of Bliss, Army chief of staff during a portion of World War I, has been well-documented. A portrait and list of his military achievements appeared in an Army-produced volume titled “Commanding Generals and Chiefs of Staff.” Extensive biographical material was also available from other sources.
Cook noted the quality of the portrait which appears along side images and biographies of Gen. George Washington, Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, Gen. Creighton W. Abrams Jr. and others.
Cook noted that Bliss grew up in a home on University Avenue not far from what became Bucknell University. It was possible that the legacy of Bliss, who had several high-profile assignments by the time the United States entered World War I, influenced Bucknell’s most widely recognized student.
“I think that was one of the things that interested Christy Mathewson in joining during World War I, having been in Lewisburg,” Cook said.
A historical marker near the University Avenue home noted that it was a stop on the “underground railroad,” the network of safe houses used by enslaved people as they headed north.
Bliss would have grown up in part before before emancipation and may have remembered how the system worked to free subjects of slavery. Getting people safely along their way to better circumstances was apparently a family effort.
“As I understand, his sister used to do a lot of the work in the underground railroad,” Cook added. “Maybe (Bliss) wasn’t supposed to remember it. They may have kept that from him so he wouldn’t talk about it.”
Bliss held numerous jobs during a military career which began at the United States Military Academy (West Point, NY) where he graduated in the top 10 of his class. Post-graduation assignments included service overseas during the Spanish-American War, promotion to brigadier general in 1902 and as president of the Army War College.
Bliss was Army chief of staff for nine months during World War I, then was a War Department representative to the Supreme War Council at Versailles. His reports were instrumental in forming policy and prosecuting the war against the Central Powers.
After the Armistice of Nov. 11, 1918, Bliss served as a delegate to the Paris Peace Conference.
Mathewson (1880-1925) served in Chemical Service following a Major League Baseball career and attendance at Bucknell University. He sustained a lung injury during a training exercise and died of tuberculosis in Saranac Lake, NY.
