• Brandon E. Minium, 33, Middleburg, five years probation on manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance charges, also sentenced to five-years probation on criminal use of communication facility charges.
• Brandon L. Snyder, 36, New Columbia, six months probation on DUI controlled substance charges.
• Anthony R. Bach, 24, Milton, nine months to one year, eleven months in prison plus 36 months probation on corruption of minors charges.
• Todd D. Brown, 59, Whitedeer, six months probation on DUI incapable of driving safely charges.
• Cory A. Derr, 30, Lancaster, sentenced to six months probation on DUI incapable of driving safely charges.
• Todd E. Leedom, 51, Montgomery, nine to 23 months prison on felony DUI incapable of driving safely charges.
• Aaron M. Arnold, 35, New Columbia, five days to six months in prison on DUI incapable of driving safely charges.
• Khalief A. Guenther, 27, Philipsburg, six months probation on DUI controlled substance.
• Cody Lee Hoover, 30, Sunbury, six months probation on DUI controlled substance.
• Michael D. Harold, 45, Lewisburg, one year probation on terroristic threats, one year probation on propulsion of missile into occupied vehicle.
• Arthur L. Ivanov, 32, Lewisburg, 60 months probation on DUI highest rate of alcohol second offense.
• Jeffrey J. Johnson, 29, New Columbia, two years probation on DUI controlled substance second offense.
• Cody J. Stern, 34, Lock Haven, one year probation on criminal mischief damage to property, sentenced to 21 to 42 months in prison on criminal attempted burglary, sentenced to 6 months to 12 months in prison on criminal trespass breaking into a structure, sentenced to one year probation on criminal mischief tampering with property, sentenced to 15 to 30 months in prison on burglary not adapted for overnight accommodation.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
POINT TOWNSHIP — Anne Knight, 55, of Point Township Drive, Northumberland, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), trespass, careless driving and driving on roadways laned for traffic as the result of a crash which occurred at 11:50 p.m. Dec. 4 along Spruce Hollow Road, Point Township, Northumberland County.
Police said Knight was found sitting in her car, smoking a cigarette, after it crashed through a fence on private property. She was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .315%.
DUI
MILTON — As the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:57 p.m. Oct. 8 along South Front Street, Milton, Timothy Kauffman, 25, of Myrtle Street, Lock Haven, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), possession (three counts), traffic control signals and drivers required to be licensed.
Police said Kauffman’s blood tested positive for THC. He was found to be in possession of a small amount of suspected marijuana, an unopened THC cartridge, a container of suspected THC wax and several other items of paraphernalia.
DUI
MILTON — Jacob Greiner, 24, of Hillcrest Lane, Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (six counts), careless driving and reckless driving as the result of a crash which occurred at 3:23 a.m. Oct. 30 at Academy Avenue and Locust Street, Milton.
Police said a 2012 Ford Fiesta driven by Greiner crashed into a utility pole. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .199%, and his blood tested positive for THC.
DUI
MILTON — Louis J. Peachey Jr., 27, of East Main Street, Rebersberg, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) as the result of an incident which occurred at 3:40 a.m. Nov. 25 in the parking lot at 21 N. Arch St., Milton.
Police said Peachey was found sleeping while sitting behind the wheel of his running Ford F150. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .148%.
Persons not to possess firearms
MILTON — While searching for a wanted person, police said they found Donavin Beers, 33, of Center Street, Milton, to be in possession of a shotgun, when he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a past conviction.
The incident occurred at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at 247 Center St., Milton.
Counterfeit documents
MILTON — Rashan Massey, 30, of South River Avenue, Sunbury, has been charged with altered, forged or counterfeit documents (two counts) windshield obstructions and operation of vehicle without certificate of inspection.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 7:51 p.m. Nov. 29 at 7-Eleven, 55 Race St., Milton. Police said Massey provided forged inspection and emissions certificates.
State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Timothy Mann, 34, of Watsontown, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of suspected minor injuries sustained in a crash which occurred at 3:01 p.m. Jan. 23 along Interstate 180, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Mann went off the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled. He was charged with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
One-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — Zackaryah Fouse, 28, of Elizabethtown escaped injury when troopers said a 2008 Kenworth Northwest he was driving overturned on the Route 147 northbound on ramp.
The crash occurred at 4:28 a.m. Jan. 17 at the on-ramp intersection with Route 15, Union Township, Union County.
Harassment
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Mark Dersham, 63, and Lori Dersham, 61, both of Millmont, were cited after troopers said they struck one another during an argument.
The incident occurred at 6:07 p.m. Jan. 19 at Old Turnpike and Kaiser Run roads, Lewis Township, Union County.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Tammy Dursdham, 52, of Millerstown reported the theft of $400 cash and four credit cards from her purse.
The theft was reported at 6:33 p.m. Jan. 24 at 7415 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
