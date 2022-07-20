Lycoming Engines donates to Baja SAE team

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming Engines recently donated to support Penn College’s Baja SAE team purchase of an enclosed trailer. It will be used to store and transport the club’s off-road racing vehicle and related equipment to prestigious competitions nationwide.
For a decade, Penn College’s Baja SAE team has placed among the nation’s elite during the Society of Automotive Engineer’s Collegiate Design Series endurance races. This year, the team captured the top spot at Baja SAE Tennessee Tech and Baja SAE Rochester, besting the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Purdue, Cornell, Rochester Institute of Technology and Virginia Tech, among others.
“The Penn College Baja SAE club is very grateful for the donation that will secure a new trailer,” said John G. Upcraft, instructor of machine tool technology/automated manufacturing and adviser to the club since its inception 17 years ago. “The size of the trailer will allow us to transport and organize all necessary equipment, resulting in greater team efficiency at competitions and events. In addition, the trailer will provide a professional appearance that reflects the high quality of our team.”
Lycoming Engines is a worldwide leader in piston engine production for the general aviation industry and employs more than 100 Penn College alumni, representing more than a quarter of its workforce. Employees of the company serve as advisory committee members for Penn College’s academic programs, and they host students on factory tours and for a variety of career-related activities.
Lycoming Engines annually supports the Penn College Baja SAE team and is a member of the college’s Golden Society, which recognizes lifetime giving of $500,000 to $999,999.
“The Penn College Baja SAE team comprises hard-working, innovative students who have established themselves as consistent top competitors in the SAE International Collegiate Design Series,” said Loni N. Kline, vice president for college relations/chief philanthropy officer. “Thanks to Lycoming Engines, the team can now operate more efficiently and effectively while preparing for, and participating in, this significant skill-building competition. We are so grateful for the loyal support of Lycoming Engines.”
“At Lycoming Engines, ‘we build every engine as if we were going to fly it ourselves,’ and that only comes with talented resources with the same work ethic, pride and attitudes as the PCT SAE Baja team students,” said Shannon Massey, senior vice president and general manager. “Our partnership and support with Penn College is nurturing the talent pipeline not only for us, but also others in industry.”
