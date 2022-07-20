Lycoming Engines donates to Baja SAE team

Lycoming Engines recently donated to Penn College’s Baja SAE team.

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming Engines recently donated to support Penn College’s Baja SAE team purchase of an enclosed trailer. It will be used to store and transport the club’s off-road racing vehicle and related equipment to prestigious competitions nationwide.

For a decade, Penn College’s Baja SAE team has placed among the nation’s elite during the Society of Automotive Engineer’s Collegiate Design Series endurance races. This year, the team captured the top spot at Baja SAE Tennessee Tech and Baja SAE Rochester, besting the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Purdue, Cornell, Rochester Institute of Technology and Virginia Tech, among others.

