DANVILLE — Pastor John McCarty has answered White Hall Baptist Church’s call to become its new part-time pastor.
He will be formally installed at the church at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25.
McCarty began ministry at White Hall Baptist in in late November. Hewas raised in Delaware, he graduated from Shippensburg University in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree and earned a Master of Divinity from Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1989.
He is 57 years old and has been married to his wife, Margie, for 32 years. They are the proud parents of two sons, Zachary, 28, and Benjamin, 25. Margie is also a pastor, serving two United Methodist Conference churches in the Bloomsburg area.
This is McCarty’s second call to White Hall Baptist Church. He served nearly 20 years ago, from 1996 to 2000 and we are glad to welcome him back.
Worship services are held at 9 a.m. Sundays at the church, 699 White Hall Road, Danville. Sunday school follows at 10:30.
