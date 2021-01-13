TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District will be weighing options for repairing or replacing a portion of the middle school roof.
During a board committee session held Tuesday via Zoom, Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds Gary Williams reported that he plans to have an infrared scan completed on the portion of the middle school roof covering the cafeteria, kitchen and music classrooms.
Last year, Williams said a scan of the 30,000-square-foot section of roof uncovered a 200-foot section in which repairs should be made due to leaks. He said there has been damage to insulation caused by the leaks.
He said the cost to repair that portion of the roof was estimated last year at $5,812.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said it will cost around $1,500 to have the roof scanned.
After a new scan is completed, Williams said the district will have a better idea if it should proceed with having the repairs made, or look at replacing that portion of the roof due to increased leaks.
Last year, Williams said a replacement project was estimated to cost $395,672. He expects that price will have increased by 2 to 3% since then.
Williams said the portion of the roof in question is nearly 19 years old. It was expected to last 15 years when installed.
Williams highlighted several other capital improvement projects he would like to undertake in 2021-2022. He would like $15,000 to be budgeted for seal coating and crack sealing of district parking lots.
In addition, Williams reported that two air conditioning units in the high school failed in the fall and need replaced. Those units that failed were installed in the mid 1990s.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.