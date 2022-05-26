DEP tours streambank project site

MIDDLEBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently visited Shirk Farms to view streambank stabilization work under construction using Growing Greener grant funds and to discuss the importance of stream and agricultural Best Management Practices (BMPs) as part of the Snyder Countywide Action Plan (CAP) to improve local water quality in Pennsylvania’s share of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
“The series of BMP projects underway at Shirk Farms will improve water quality by decreasing erosion and sedimentation on a tributary to Middle Creek,” said Jason Winey, Snyder County Conservation District manger. “The work at this site is an important early step toward implementing the recently completed Snyder County CAP.”
“DEP is proud to be part of this project and many similar projects funded through a $120,000 Growing Greener award,” said Jason Fellon, watershed manager for DEP’s Northcentral region. “The BMPs used in this project address major sources of nonpoint pollution and utilize recommendations highlighted in the Pennsylvania Nonpoint Source Management Program.”
“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Shirk Farms to make this project possible,” said Lauren Cheran, watershed specialist for Snyder County Conservation District. “They first approached us to improve the stream crossing for livestock. During my initial site visit, our conversation evolved to much more, including the animal walkway, fencing improvements, and stabilizing the eroding streambanks.”
“The Shirk Farms project is an outstanding example of how Conservation Districts can work cooperatively with farmers to achieve their goals through environmentally beneficial techniques,” said DEP Northcentral Regional Director Jared Dressler.
The project design uses in-stream log and rock structures, such as log vanes and mudsills, to redirect water velocity and pressure away from stream banks and toward the center of the stream channel. Reducing stream bank erosion decreases the excess sediment, nitrogen, and phosphorus that can smother aquatic life and degrade water quality. The structures also help support macroinvertebrate populations, which are essential for the aquatic food chain.
“Our agency has been building these log and rock structures to create aquatic habitat for decades, but in 2009, we began installing them in a broader range of sites with the intent of stabilizing eroding streambanks and decreasing the sediment entering local streams,” said Cameron Englehart, senior fisheries biologist with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. “These structures are a win for fish and a win for water quality.”
The agricultural BMPs being constructed at Shirk Farms are equally essential to reducing pollution before it can enter the stream in the first place.
“Keeping livestock out of the riparian area allows vegetation to establish and filter nutrients out of water before entering the stream and also reduces the physical pressure on the stream bank,” said Renee Carey, executive director of the Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy. “The stream and agricultural practices work in tandem to decrease erosion and sedimentation in the streams.”
Representatives from project partners including the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, DEP, Snyder County Conservation District, and Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy participated in the tour.
Growing Greener was established by law in 1999 and re-established in 2002. In February, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a $450 million Growing Greener III initiative that, if passed by the General Assembly, is designed to help improve Pennsylvanians’ quality of life and make Pennsylvania’s communities and economy better able to withstand more frequent extreme weather events caused by climate change.
Currently unspent federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 would be targeted to accelerate farmers’ efforts to protect soil and water resources, increase farmland preservation, protect open space, improve maintenance of state parks, clean up abandoned mines, restore watersheds, increase trails and parks, help communities address land use, and provide new and upgraded water and sewer systems.
“Growing Greener is Pennsylvania’s best known grant program for environmental improvement projects. It’s relied on by many communities that value the quality of life, economic, and resiliency benefits that come from a strong natural ecosystem, and are working to sustain this amid growing pressures from human land use and climate change,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
Since 1999, the DEP Growing Greener Plus program has supported more than 2,600 water quality improvement projects by organizations and governments statewide with more than $372 million in grants.
The program is funded by the state Environmental Stewardship Fund and Acid Mine Drainage Set-Aside Program and the federal Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act. Growing Greener III would add $180 million to DEP Growing Greener Plus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.