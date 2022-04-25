MONTGOMERY — Sharing Local History with Quilts will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the the Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
Carol Sones Shetler will share how her quilt making hobby helps to preserve local history.
A number of Shetler’s creations will be on display. One example is a Grist Mill quilt featuring logos from the flour bags of 14 grinding mills, including the Howard L. Bieber Roller Mill of Montgomery Borough.
Refreshments will be served following the program.
For more details, contact Grange Program Coordinator Doug Bonsall at douglas.b@verizon.net or 717-921-1957.
