DANVILLE — The Friday evening shooting death of a 49-year-old Berwick woman in an employee parking lot at Geisinger Medical Center is connected with a Columbia County crash in which a 48-year-old Mount Carmel man was found dead at the scene, according to two county coroners.
According to a press release issued Saturday morning by Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn, Vikki Wetezl was returning to her car at 5:04 p.m. Friday, following her shift in Geisinger’s Laboratory Medicine Department, when she was fatally shot multiple times.
“The person of interest fled the scene in a dark SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge, according to video surveillance,” Lynn stated. “There is no danger to the public.”
According to Lynn, audio from the Geisinger parking lot shooting was picked up and recorded on the security system at a nearby residence.
An autopsy on Wetzel’s body is scheduled with Forensic Pathology Associates of Allentown.
A second press release issued Saturday morning by Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese said David Morgan was found dead at the scene of a traffic crash which occurred at 6:12 p.m. along Route 42, north of Aristes Village, near Weiser State Forest.
“It has been confirmed through law enforcement and discussions with the Montour County Coroner’s Office that this incident and this decedent are connected to the death investigation occurring secondary to the shooting that occurred at Geisinger,” Reese stated.
According to Reese, Morgan was found to have been ejected from a vehicle. He described Morgan as suffering from thermal injuries secondary to his vehicle catching on fire.
“The decedent also has an injury consistent with an apparent gunshot wound that at this time is suspected to have occurred prior to the motor vehicle collision,” Reese stated. “The cause and manner of death are pending a forensic autopsy scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4.”
The hospital was placed on lockdown for several hours Friday immediately following the shooting. A road to an employee parking lot was closed to traffic as investigators worked on scene.
The Montour County Coroner's Office, Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, Mahoning Township Police and the Montour County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident, Lynn said.
Police units from across Montour and Columbia counties were called to the Geisinger campus immediately following the shooting. Danville-area fire departments were also assisting.
In his release, Lynn asked for prayers for family and friends of the shooting victim.
"Please keep this family, coworkers and friends in your thoughts and prayers, extremely difficult time," Lynn wrote.
