Coroner identifies Geisinger shooting victim

Scott Lynn

 KEVIN MERTZ THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

DANVILLE — The Friday evening shooting death of a 49-year-old Berwick woman in an employee parking lot at Geisinger Medical Center is connected with a Columbia County crash in which a 48-year-old Mount Carmel man was found dead at the scene, according to two county coroners.

According to a press release issued Saturday morning by Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn, Vikki Wetezl was returning to her car at 5:04 p.m. Friday, following her shift in Geisinger’s Laboratory Medicine Department, when she was fatally shot multiple times.

