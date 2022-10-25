MILTON — The Milton Regional Sewer Authority (MRSA) is exploring the possibility of expanding its service area in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Genie Bausinger, MRSA executive director, said “a handful” of Turbot Township properties are already connected to the authority’s system.
“MRSA is in talks with Turbot Township to investigate the possibility of providing sewer service to additional sections of the township, specifically the areas of Mahoning Manor and Broadway Lane/Pleasant Valley Village,” Bausinger said.
“This project is in the early stages, and it will involved Act 537 planning with DEP, design of the new system, determination of funding and construction,” she continued.
If the project is deemed to be feasible, Bausinger said new users will be connecting to MRSA’s system in 2025.
“At this point, costs to the new users have not been determined as many additional discussions and details need to be determined, prior to making any decisions about rates,” Bausinger said. “The MRSA and Turbot Township would look for funding opportunities to keep costs reasonable for these potential new customers.”
Public comments will be solicited as part of the planning process.
According to Bausinger, Milton Borough, West Chillisquaque Township, East Chillisquaque Township, Watsontown Borough and Delaware Township are all part of the authority. Lewis Township will also soon be joining.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.