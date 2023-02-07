Lycoming to host photo, video art exhibit

Work by Snah Tran will be exhibited at The Lycoming College Art Gallery.

 PROVIDED BY MARLA KRAMER/LYCOMING COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Art Gallery will welcome a new exhibit of photographic and video art by Sanh Brian Tran.

Entitled “The Other Side of the Rainbow,” his exhibit will premiere on Friday, Feb. 24, with a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. It will run until March 26, and is free and open to the public.

