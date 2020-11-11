Weis Center to host virtual performance
LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts at Bucknell University will host a virtual holiday performance of Manual Cinema’s “A Christmas Carol” at 8 p.m. Dec. 5, 4 p.m. Dec. 13 and 8 p.m. Dec. 17.
Performed live in Chicago and presented by a live stream, Manual Cinema’s “A Christmas Carol” will be told with hundreds of paper puppets, miniatures, silhouettes, and a live original score in an imaginative re-invention of a cherished holiday tradition.
The performance will feature: Lizi Breit (puppeteer), Sarah Fornace (puppeteer), Ben Kauffman (guitar, piano, lead vocals), N. LaQuis Harkin (Aunt Trudy/puppeteer), Julia Miller (puppeteer) and Kyle Vegter (cello, keys, vocals).
Tickets can be purchased at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-570-1000.
Ticket purchasers will receive a livestream link 24 hours prior to the performance, and should test the link prior to showtime.
In the coming weeks, the Weis Center will announce details about a virtual spring season that will include six live-streamed performances, including classical, modern dance, world dance and music and a family friendly performance.
Drive-thru holiday program
WILLIAMSPORT — For the 14th year, the Community Arts Center Volunteer Corps will present “The Skip Hunsinger Children’s Christmas Spectacular” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Free gift bags for kids will be given away during a drive-thru format. The volunteer corps will be joined by musical guests Repasz Ensembles and Autumn Breeze, who will be playing holiday.
Contact Chuck Still at cstill@caclive.com for more information.
Nutcracker ‘Act Two’ to be staged
LEWISBURG — Strictly Ballet and RiverStage Community Theatre recently announced the performance of “Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker, Act Two, The Land of the Sweets,” will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at RiverStage Community Theatre, GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
The roles of Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier in the classic holiday ballet will be performed by Isadora Loyola and Roman Zhurbin, dancers with American Ballet Theatre in New York City.
“We always knew we wanted to hire professional dancers when we got to the second act,” said producer Trey Casimir. “But the second act arrived two years earlier than we hoped for.”
Amy Casimir, artistic director added, “Actually, some of us have wanted to do the whole ballet the whole time, but silly things like time and money kept getting in the way!”
Trey was hoping to have two more years of successful performances in order to build a bank account for the new expenses of a new act. But the pandemic put a crimp in the plans.
“(Loyola) and (Zhurbin) are also perfectly suited to a pandemic year performance because they’re married to each other,” Trey added.
Trey noted the the current COVID mandate only allows seating for about 100 people. Over 500 tickets were sold in past years. Savings from past performances will be used to pay for all new costumes.
Lewisburg boosters and dance lovers Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate including Alan and Martha Barrick have agreed to sponsor the guest artists.
“We have planned from the start to livestream the performance, so as many people as want to will be able to see the show,” Amy said. “But there’s nothing like seeing performance live in the theatre. From the excitement of a new production with new costumes and sets, to the talent and star power of our guest artists, to the fact that we’re putting on a ballet during a pandemic. This will be an unforgettable year for ‘A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker,’ and we think it will be an unforgettable performance for everyone who sees it.”
Cast members and sponsors will have the first opportunity for tickets to the live show. A lottery system will be set up to distribute 50 or so tickets to the general public. It will be announced on the Facebook pages of RiverStage Community Theatre and Strictly Ballet Arts. Each lottery winner will receive the opportunity to purchase two tickets.
Seats will be assigned, and seating times will be reserved. Masks will be required, and each group will be separated from every other group within the seating area. Details of ticketing for the livestream version will also be made available on Facebook and on Strictly Ballet’s and RiverStage’s websites as details are finalized.
More information is available on Facebook at RiverStage Community Theatre or Strictly Ballet Arts also riverstagetheatre.org and strictlyballetarts.com.
Chorale releases virtual performance
SELINSGROVE — Due to COVID-19, the Susquehanna Valley Chorale will be releasing virtual performances throughout the 2020-2021 season.
The first two recordings are now available for free viewing on the Chorale’s YouTube channel. Visit svcmusic.org to easily access the recording.
The chorale’s first online performance in August featured student scholarship singers. The second features members of the larger chorale and a performance of “Blowin’ in The Wind,” from A Dylan Oratorio.
This virtual musical experience is sponsored by Bernadine Richard, in memory of Jean-Paul Richard.
The chorale will release a third video in December, showcasing two pieces from the chorale’s Christmas Candlelight concerts.
The SVC was founded in 1969 by a small group of musically oriented people who wished to sing, learn, and grow together in the performance of superb choral music. The group consists of over 100 members from communities across the Central Susquehanna Valley.
