SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Every year, thousands of people from all over the country and the world flock to South Williamsport for the Little League World Series.
In addition to the spectators that fill the seats — and the coaches and players that take the field each day — there also is a host of volunteers working throughout the Little League International Complex.
“We’re working the concession stand as part of nonprofit work for a fundraiser,” said Kim Wishard, board president of Central Oak Heights (COH) in West Milton. “We were afforded the opportunity and got enough volunteers from our membership to come up.”
COH was founded in 1909, and currently features 67 cottages on the Union County complex. Some cottages are owned by the individuals who stay in them throughout the summer, while others are available for rent.
Wishard was among a group of five COH volunteers — that also included Kristen Green, Victoria Neff, Beckie Stark and Donald Stark — volunteering at Little League earlier this week. Together, through Tuesday morning and afternoon, they worked a shift at the International Grove concession stand overlooking Howard J. Lamade Stadium.
The International Grove concession stand sits right next to the infamous hill that kids slide down, repurposing squares of cardboard like snow sleds.
COH member Donald Stark remembered he and his friends sliding down the hill at Original Field at Memorial Park in Williamsport, where games used to be played before being moved to Howard J. Lamade Stadium in 1959.
Stark just had a hip replacement, so he doesn’t do much sliding anymore. But he and other volunteers enjoyed watching the kids descend the grassy slope.
“Working with Delaware North each year, Little League provides area nonprofits the opportunity to staff the main concessions stands at the Little League Baseball World Series, which provides those organizations a way to raise money while supporting the overall fan experience,” said Kevin Fountain, senior director of communications for Little League International.
“We get a percentage of the net take from the stands that we work at,” said Wishard, adding this was the first time COH members had volunteered at the Little League World Series. “We’ll figure out what kind of outreach we want to do with the money that we raise.”
The volunteers also worked one of the ice cream stands on Monday to help with fundraising efforts.
“I think we’ve made out pretty good. I don’t know what the breakdown will be,” said COH Registrar Beckie Stark. “I don’t know what the percentage is. From what I can see, just figuring things out in my head, I think we’ve made out very well.”
Among its outreach efforts, COH donates to the Donald Heiter Community Center in Lewisburg, sponsors a Circle of Music program at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, and had members make blankets, which will be distributed to the needy this fall.
