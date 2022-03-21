LEWISBURG — A kettle-cooked soup sale will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Buffalo Valley UM Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
To place an order, call 570-568-8044. A limited amount of soup will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Proceeds will benefit church ministries.
