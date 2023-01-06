LEWISBURG — Christ is Born! Glorify Him! That will be the joyful shout this weekend at Russian Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas (Nativity) Services in downtown Lewisburg.
St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco Russian Orthodox Mission Church will celebrates the Nativity of Christ today and Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Lewisburg Club, 131 Market St., Lewisburg. Those attending should use the alley entrance.
At 6 tonight, Holy Supper will be held, featuring a customary menu of pre-Christmas fasting dishes, a Slavic/Eastern European tradition. Christmas Eve Compline and Matin services will follow at 7.
A Christmas Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, with earlier prayer hours starting at 9:40 a.m.
“The dating for the Orthodox Nativity is similar to that of Christmas in early America well into the 18th century, before the change from the Julian to the Gregorian calendar,” Father Deacon Paul Siewers explained. “It is sometimes also called Appalachian Old Christmas. It reflects the calendar used by the original Christian church in Biblical times.”
Siewers is a longtime resident of Lewisburg and is faculty adviser to the Bucknell University Orthodox Christian community, associate professor of Literature, and director of Bucknell’s Program for American Leadership.
Church member Luke Soboloski, of Mifflinburg, said the Gregorian calendar is used in most parts of the world today. It was introduced in October 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII as a modification of, and replacement for, the Julian calendar.
“Following the Julian calendar has its benefits as we look to celebrate the birth of Christ during a time that is not so commercialized,” Soboloski said. “It’s a time which allows us to focus more on the true meaning of Christmas instead of all the secularism surrounding the Gregorian calendar event.”
“There’s a lot of good things we can celebrate any time, on either the old or new calendar, but the modern culture focuses more on Santa Claus, but there is more of a traditional story associated with St. Nickolas,” Siewers added.
“St. Nicholas Day comes before Christmas on the Julian calendar,” he continued. “It is a day where we exchange gifts, especially with children, and teach them the truth about St. Nick, who gave of his own wealth to help those in need, and the spiritual significance of that.”
The local Orthodox Church hosting the services is named for St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco. St. John was a wonder-working 20th-century saint who escaped from Communist Russia and China, and helped bring a community of orphaned children with him to America.
It is an English-speaking parish of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, an autonomous American-based church founded by exiles from Communism in 1920. Most of its members are local converts of non-Russian backgrounds, Siewers explained.
Just as many Roman Catholics are not Roman, so too being Russian Orthodox does not mean being Russian, but rather adhering to a tradition of Russian Christianity with deep roots in ancient tradition.
Siewers said the church traces its tradition and bishops through Russia, to the Byzantine Empire, and ultimately to the Holy Land in the earliest years of Christianity, rooted in Old Testament times as well.
Soboloski said he was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness, a faith which doesn’t recognize Christmas as a spiritual holiday.
“Becoming Orthodox gave me a separate meaning of Christmas outside the secular world and has become more of a spiritual meaning to me,” said Soboloski. “I was looking for something more authentic.”
Siewers said Orthodoxy is pre-denominational in its views as it adheres to the traditions of the original church.
“We don’t look down on others and don’t want to take the place of God, but we believe in the ancient path,” said Siewers.
“Loneliness is such an epidemic today, but the church is family where you can become close to those in worship,” he continued. “It’s a way of experiencing deeper relationships with people in a faith-based way. You are never alone because God is always with you.”
A free-will offering will be collected during the service to help fund the the construction of a new Orthodox Church temple on Felmey Road in Winfield.
The church recently purchased the land, and it plans to break ground for a new Orthodox Church temple sometime this spring.
