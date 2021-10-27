Northumberland County Sentences
• Michael Brown, 19, of Dalmatia, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person; 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for theft by unlawful taking.
• Brittany Franzen, 32, of Shamokin, 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for endangering the welfare of children.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due for formal arraignment Jan. 24 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Drew Christopher Parker, 35, of Lewisburg, waived two misdemeanor counts of DUI and a summary count of exceed maximum speed limit by 10 mph.
• Lester Austin Shiffer, 31, of Watsontown, had a misdemeanor count of operate vehicle without ignition interlock and summary counts of driving unregistered vehicle and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked held for court.
• Michael John Boone, 31, of Kansas City, Mo., had two misdemeanor counts of DUI, misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana and summary counts of improper sunscreening, no rear lights and safety restraints-child under 4 years held for court.
• Gerald P. Cinko II, 59, of Winfield, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on three misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of careless driving, reckless driving and disregard traffic lane.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Simple assault
POINT TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury woman has been charged with simple assault and harassment after becoming involved in an alleged incident with her grandmother.
Police charged Sabrina Reed, 26, of Walnut Street, after she allegedly grabbed her grandmother Marie Reed by the throat and pushed her backward.
The alleged incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 along Bird Lane, Point Township, Northumberland County.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 3.
District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg Trespass
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Clinton County man faces a slew of trespass, burglary and related charges stemming from alleged incidents Oct. 17 at several locations in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Cody Jefferson Stern, 31, of Lock Haven, has been charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police with felony burglary and criminal trespass, as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night time and summary counts of criminal trespass and criminal mischief stemming from allegations Oct. 17 along North Derr Drive, Verna Road and Stein Lane in the township.
Stern, according to court papers, was acting erratically at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, then was allegedly attempting to smash windows at Panera Bread. Stern was allegedly caught on video surveillance breaking into the Beer Barn and allegedly entered vehicles, causing damage. Damage was reported at several businesses and a burglary involving Stern was reported along Stein Lane.
DUI
LEWISBURG —A 24-year-old Lewisburg man has been charged with misdemeanor DUI and related counts after police stopped his vehicle for allegedly running a stop sign.
Bradley Austin Bohm was cited after Buffalo Valley regional Police reported his vehicle went through a stop sign at 1:15 p.m. Oct. 3 at South Sixth and St. Catherine streets, Lewisburg.
Bohm allegedly showed signs of impairment and later blood tests showed his blood-alcohol content to be .154%, police noted.
Bohm was cited with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and a summary count of stop signs and yield signs.
DUI
LEWISBURG — A Milton woman as cited with DUI and speeding after state police stopped a vehicle she was driving at 12:10 a.m. Sept. 7 along South Derr Drive at Market Street, Lewisburg, Union County.
Lindsey Nicole Mull, 27, of Milton, was cited with DUI, operating privilege suspended or revoked and exceed 35 mph by 10 mph. Mull allegedly showed signs of impairment and later refused chemical testing.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove woman has been cited with misdemeanor DUI counts after police responded to a report of a suspicious person at 12:10 a.m. May 26 at Sheetz, 260 International Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Colleen M. McCullion, 56, of Selinsgrove, was cited with misdemeanor DUI (two counts) and summary counts of driving license suspended and careless driving. McCullion allegedly showed signs of impairment during the stop and later tests showed her blood tested positive for marijuana, Nordiazepam and Diazepam, police noted.
Possession of a controlled substance
KELLY TOWNSHIP —A Renovo man is facing possession and related counts after alleged incidents May 17 through Aug. 13 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Kelly Township, Union County.
Alexander R. Neiman, 32, of Renovo, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor theft and possession counts by state police. A nurse, Neiman allegedly withdrew narcotics for patients and pulled more than the prescribed amount for some patients. Some of the alleged incidents were observed on surveillance, police noted. During his employment, troopers noted 63 occasions where narcotics were handled improperly.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman allegedly stole $238.31 in merchandise from Walmart.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:40 a.m. Oct. 4 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Amanda M. Long, 40, of Williamsport, was charged by state police with felony retail theft after she allegedly under-rang items at the self checkout aisle.
State Police At Milton DUI/possession
WATSONTOWN — A Montandon man was allegedly found to be under the influence of marijuana and in possession of a small amount of marijuana when a Dodge was stopped at 6:06 p.m. Oct. 25 along Elm Street, Watsontown, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Timothy Barth, 39, was arrested.
2-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 6:26 a.m. Oct. 19 along Continental Boulevard at I-80, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2018 Mazda CX9 driven by Chadd M. Benner, 22, of Danville, was traveling north when it struck a 2016 Peterbilt 389 driven by Scott E. Potoka, 50, of Youngwood, as the Peterbilt turned north onto Continental Boulevard.
Both drivers were belted. Benner will be cited iwth driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Troopers from Milton responded to a one-vehicle crash at 10:47 p.m. Oct. 23 along Route 235, north of East Kettle Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
A 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by Joshua A. Neil, 30, of Biglerville, was traveling south in a right curve when it went out of control, across the oncoming lane, off the south shoulder and into an embankment, police reported. Neil and a passenger were belted and no one was injured. Neil will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 3:33 a.m. Oct. 23 at mile post 1.5 along I-180 westbound, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
A 2011 Honda Pilot driven by Tammy Lynn Wheeler, 36, of Muncy, was traveling west when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Wheeler and four passengers were belted and no one was injured.
Theft from motor vehicle
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers discovered tire tracks and fingerprints at the scene of an alleged theft at 4:31 p.m. Sept. 23 along North Ridge Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Rims and tires had allegedly been stolen from a vehicle belonging to a 29-year-old Watsontown man while the vehicle, a 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer, was parked on property belonging to a friend. The value of the rims and tires was listed at $400. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Identity theft
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an allegation of identity theft at 2:24 p.m. Oct. 26 along Vincent Avenue, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
A 70-year-old Watsontown man was the alleged victim.
Union County Deed transfers
• Chastity M. Ely to Michael J. Ely, Gregory O. Ely, property in East Buffalo Township quit claim, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.