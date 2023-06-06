HARRISBURG — The week of June 4-10 has been designated “Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week” in Pennsylvania, under Senate Resolution 124, sponsored by Sen. Scott Martin (R-13), Chairman of the Chesapeake Bay Commission (CBC), and Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), member of the CBC Pennsylvania delegation.

The designation is meant to encourage all Pennsylvanians “to commemorate Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week with events, activities, and educational programs designed to raise awareness of the importance of the Chesapeake Bay to the Commonwealth, the region, and the United States.”

