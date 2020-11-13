While the 2020 NASCAR season has wrapped up, a slew of major racing series continue to be in action.
This weekend’s schedule is highlighted by the United States most famous endurance race, the 12 Hours of Sebring.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s endurance classic was postponed from March. Due to that postponement, this year’s 12-hour race will occur just over two months before the annual running of the 24 Hours of Daytona. And it’s only four months until the 2021 running of the 12 Hours of Sebring.
First contested in 1952 over the runways of a former airport used during World War II, the 12 Hours of Sebring has seen some of the most legendary drivers in racing history celebrating in victory lane.
The list of winners features stars from Formula 1, IndyCar and sports car, including: Sterling Moss, Juan Manuel Fangio, Phil Hill, Dan Gurney, Bruce McLaren, Mario Andretti, AJ Foyt, Tom Kristensen, Allan McNish, Scott Pruett and Sebastien Bourdais.
Late last year, I had the opportunity to speak via phone with Mario Andretti. A story on Andretti appeared in The Standard-Journal’s February “Total NASCAR” publication. While the story focused on Andretti’s NASCAR success, he also spoke with me about his 1967 victory at Sebring, which came just a few weeks after he won the Daytona 500.
The story Andretti shared exemplified his diversity as a driver, and why he is considered by many to be one of the greatest racers to ever take to the track.
“After Daytona... we won, with Bruce McLaren, the 12 Hours of Sebring,” Andretti said.
The duo drove a Ford to victory in the classic Florida endurance race. Just one day later, Andretti was back behind the wheel of a stock car, competing on a 1.5-mile oval in a NASCAR race.
“Sebring was on Saturday, the Atlanta 500 was on Sunday,” Andretti recalled. “AJ Foyt and I were in both.”
Just one day after winning Sebring, Andretti challenged for the victory late in the Atlanta NASCAR race.
“I was competitive at Atlanta,” Andretti recalled. “I was running third with five laps to go. A right-front tire blew.”
That tire negated his chances of challenging for his second NASCAR victory.
A driver who is challenging Foyt and Andretti for IndyCar greatness will be competing Saturday in Sebring. Scott Dixon teamed with Ryan Briscoe and Renger van der Zande to win both the 24 Hours of Daytona and 10-hour Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, Ga., earlier this year.
It’s been a career year for Dixon. In addition to his two endurance race wins, he also claimed four IndyCar victories, moving to within two of tying Andretti for second on IndyCar’s all-time win list. Andretti has 52 IndyCar wins, second only to Foyt’s 67.
Dixon also claimed his sixth IndyCar championship this year, moving him to just one away from Foyt’s record seven.
Should the Wayne Taylor Racing team Dixon will be competing with at Sebring win on Saturday, he’ll move into elite company with Foyt and Arie Luyendyke as drivers who have won the the Indy 500, and claimed overall victories in a 24-hour race at Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring.
Although the 2020 edition of the 12 Hours of Sebring will be contested on Saturday, this will mark the second time the IMSA sports car series has competed as Sebring this year.
Due to the pandemic and numerous races being canceled from locations where events couldn’t be held due to governmental restrictions, IMSA staged a 2-hour, 40-minute race at Sebring in July.
Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani celebrated in victory lane that day. The two were also victorious in the 2019 edition of the 12 Hours of Sebring.
Saturday’s race will mark the season finale for IMSA. Three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves and former 24 Hours of Daytona winner Ricky Taylor are the current points leaders.
Ironically, Team Penske — which fields the car Castroneves and Taylor share — will be shuttering its IMSA team at the end of the season.
Taylor will likely be driving an Acura owned by his father Wayne Taylor next year, while Castroneves will race part-time for Mike Shank’s Honda-powered IndyCar team.
