TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run High School has announced its Students of the Month for April.
Avery Soltesz, daughter of Matthew Soltesz and Kristy McNett, has been named Outstanding Senior.
Avery is a member of National Honor Society, Concert Choir, the girls varsity soccer team, is the feature twirler for the marching band, secretary for the Class of 2022 and Student Council, and is involved with school musicals.
She helps to teach classes at Phillips Fancy Footwork. Her awards and achievements include 2021 Beg. 16+ US All Around Champion, January 2022 Jostens Renaissance Student of the Month and 2018 NBTA National Champion.
Avery enjoys dance, soccer, drawing, painting, baton twirling and spending time with family and friends.
After graduation, she plans to attend Syracuse University to major in health and humanities/pre-physical therapy.
Myles Corderman, the son of David and Jennifer Corderman, has been named Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month.
He is a member of Student Council, and serves as the morning and afternoon announcer.
Myles attends Buffalo Community Church in Lewisburg, and is part of the Buffalo Valley Youth Group and Buffalo Cornhole League.
He enjoys basketball, cornhole, flips and stunts, and working on vehicles.
In the future, Myles would like to open his own garage to build show cars and trucks.
Quintin Kertsmar, son of Joseph and Macie Kertsmar, has been named Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
He is a member of Student Council and the wrestling team.
Quintin is employed by Logan Hill Outfitters, and enjoys fitness and bodybuilding.
He is enlisted in the Navy, and is working with his special ops recruiter to earn his diver contract.
