Sisters keep motorists guessing

Fombell sisters Laura Gruber, left, and Janet McClean use a changeable letter sign to post weekly riddles for motorists who drive by Ellwood Auto Repair.

 GWEN ALBERS

ELLWOOD CITY — Fombell sisters Laura Gruber and Janet McClean like to keep people guessing.

Gruber, a co-owner of Ellwood Auto Repair, and McClean, its office manager, post riddles weekly on a changeable letter sign along state Route 288 outside Ellwood City.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.