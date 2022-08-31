WATSONTOWN — Members of California Grange 941 have been busy with a full slate of recent programs and activities.
On Aug. 8, the Grange hosed a public presentation by Garon Fenstermaker, Mahoning Township police officer. He spoke on how to survive an active shooter event.
The Grange hosted its annual corn and hot dog roast Aug. 22. A meeting that evening was opened with the draping of the charter in honor of John S. Pfleegor, a long-time member who recently passed away.
Dick Hess, a naturalist and photographer, presented “Hummingbirds, their habit and behavior.”
The Grange will host its fall drive-thru chicken barbecue from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Pre-sale tickets are required.
A member leftover barbecue dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, followed by the regular grange meeting.
Grange member birthdays will be celebrated during a meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26.
For more information on the grange, contact Bob Fry at 570-204-1707 or Sharon Waltman at 570-316-3538.
