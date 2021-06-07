ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College has announced its spring semester dean's list.
Dean's list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.
Local students named to the list include:
Colleen Caribardi, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
Tate Llanso, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
Courtney Betsock, of Winfield, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Erica Hauger, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice.
