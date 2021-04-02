LEWISBURG — PennDOT maintenance crews in Union county will pick up litter Monday, April 5, through Friday, April 9, along Interstate 80, and Routes 15, 235, 45, 104, and 304 in Union County.
Motorists can expect to see PennDOT crews working along: Interstate 80, in both the eastbound and westbound lanes; Route 15, northbound and southbound lanes from Country Cupboard in Kelly Township to the Lycoming County line in Gregg Township.; Route 45, from Paddy Mountain to Harleton in Hartley Township; Route 104, from the Snyder County line in Limestone Township to Route 45 in Mifflinburg; Route 304, from Long Road in Limestone Township to New Berlin Borough and Delp Lane to Stein Lane in Union Township.
There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicle, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.