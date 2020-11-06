Lewisburg grad to serve as EMT
CLINTON, N.Y. — Hamilton College recently announced that Allison Reed of Lewisburg would serve as an emergency medical technician (EMT) at the college this year.
Reed, a sophomore, is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
The Hamilton College Emergency Medical Service (HCEMS) is a New York State certified agency that is made up of 24 student EMTs who provide 24-hour emergency service to the campus community during the academic year. Each volunteer serves 30-40 hours a week, during which time they are on call to assist anyone needing medical attention. EMTs respond to an average of 50-60 medical emergencies on campus each semester.
Hamilton will be recognizing the achievements of its EMTs during the week beginning Monday, Nov. 9, National Collegiate EMS Week.
Matthew Farrand
