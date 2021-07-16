LEWISBURG — A facial covering policy for students during at least the start of the new school year was debated then adopted 6-1 Thursday evening by Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors.
Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, LASD superintendent, told directors the policy was part of a required 2021-22 Health and Safety Plan. It was a modified version of the one submitted a year ago, with maintaining in-person instruction the objective.
Polinchock said the district was already working on the plan when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released guidance for schools earlier this month.
“The CDC is recommending that masks are still worn by un-vaccinated individuals,” Polinchock said. “We know that children 11 and under are not yet eligible for vaccination.”
With COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials for children ages 6 and up not expected to be completed until the end of September, Polinchock estimated it would be mid-November before students would be vaccinated.
“We feel for the health and safety of the students, it would be in the best interest and our best interest to ask them to remain masked until they have the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Polinchock added. “When it comes to being outdoors, no one would be required to wear masks.”
Cory Heath, director and board vice president, cast the lone dissenting vote. He’d hoped for a “strong recommendation” to wear masks rather than a requirement so the district would not need to play “mask police.”
Polinchock replied that children under 12 would not be vaccinated at the start of the school year and were most in need of protection. She suspected that not having a mask mandate may be a decision point for families returning their children to in-person school from cyber charter school, e-school or home schooling.
Conversely, Heath said he had been contacted by families who said a mask requirement would be a point against returning their children to in-person school. He added that there could be backlash against such a requirement.
Yet Heath also noted that young children were adapting to facial covering without a mandate.
“I can’t imagine there are that many 10 or 11-year-olds who will take a hard stand and go against what 98% of the people in the classroom are doing,” Heath added. “It’s not that I don’t want them to wear masks, I just want us out of the business of telling them they have to.”
Other points within the plan included modifyng facilities to allow for physical distancing, emphasis on handwashing and respiratory etiquette, cleaning and ventilation of facilities, collaborating with officials on contact tracing, isolation and quarantine as well as coordinating efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines to school communities.
A federal order to wear facial covering while on commercial transit was odd, Polinchock said, but unavoidable.
Several board members stated the need to meet from a remote location for the meeting. Jordan Fetzer, director and board president, said all directors used Zoom platform to avoid having to cancel the meeting.
Directors John Rowe and Lisa Clark were excused from the Thursday evening meeting.
