LEWISBURG — An event held Friday in Union County was designed, in park to debunk various stigmas surrounding drug abuse. Among those is a belief held by many that it's not a disease, but a lifestyle choice.
"We know (substance abuse) is an actual biological brain disease," said Olivia Oden, director of the United Way's United in Recovery Program. "I think people place blame on people with an addiction. We know that's not true."
Oden spoke immediately prior to the start of Friday's Recovery Symposium on the importance of reducing the stigmas surrounding substance abuse disorders.
The symposium was held at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, to kick off National Recovery Month.
Three keynote speakers were featured at the symposium: Dr. Perry Meadows, from Geisinger Health Plan; Steph Reitmeyer, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way's director of eduction; and Billy Robel, The Christ Wesleyan Church Sunbury Recovery Church Ministries Pastor.
Meadows provided an overview of substance abuse, and stigma reduction.
Oden noted that Meadows is heavily involved in the local recovery coalition.
Robel presented on support and housing available for those recovering from a substance abuse disorder. Like Meadows, he is also involved with the recovery community.
Oden noted that Robe is recovering from addiction. As such, she said he can relate to others who are recovering.
"When you are in active addiction or early recover, it's always comforting when someone, such as a peer who has walked in your shoes, is there and offering support," Oden said. "That individual knows what you are going through."
Reitmeyer focused her remarks on how those who have experienced various forms of trauma can develop a substance abuse disorder.
"I'm really excited she agreed to speak," Oden said, of Reitmeyer, "She is a busy, busy woman."
Following their presentations, the three led a roundtable discussion on recovery.
Oden said the symposium was funded, in part, by a $2,000 grant from the Office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
"It was really exciting (to receive the grant)," she said. "It's really nice to work with the Office of Attorney General, and that they have this opportunity for community-based organizations."
Oden also noted that various local sponsors provided items such as refreshments for the symposium.
Friday's event was two years in the making.
During an opioid coalition conference she attended in 2020, Oden said several members started discussing the possibility holding a symposium like the one offered Friday.
United Way staff felt well prepared to put the event together.
"Thankfully, we have done two (substance abuse disorder) conferences in the past," Oden said. "About three or four years ago we did an employee conference.... In May of 2020, we did a virtual conference on recovery."
She lauded Danielle Velkoff, the United Way's director of Marketing and Communications, with doing much of the organizational work to make Friday's conference happen.
"Danielle worked tirelessly to put marketing together, to get the (online) registration page set up and live," Oden said. "Along with Danielle's efforts, our whole United in Recovery team (organized the symposium)."
Among its related ongoing efforts, Oden said the United Way offers a free narcan distribution from noon to 1 p.m. each Thursday at its Bloomsburg office, located at 36 E. Main St.
Narcan can be administered to reverse the symptoms of an opioid overdose.
"There's a lot of controversy around narcan," Oden said. "It's heartbreaking. It's meant to save a life."
While some believe an overdose victim shouldn't be saved, Oden said every life is worth saving.
"Dead people can't recover (from substance abuse disorders)," she said. "Narcan is meant to keep them alive until they're ready to seek help."
She's heard multiple stories of people who survived an overdose, thanks to receiving narcan, and went on to recover from their disorder.
"Recovery is amazing and people should be given the chance," Oden said.
