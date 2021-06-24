LEWISBURG – Strawberry Ridge and Juliana Zafa with Billy Kelly will be the featured performers at the first Lewisburg Music in the Park concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park (St. Mary Street Park), 218 N. 15th St., Lewisburg.
Strawberry Ridge is a group of musicians based in the central Pennsylvania region. Their members each bring their own background and expertise to create a vibrant, energetic blend of bluegrass, folk, and blues music. Juliana Zafa is a singer-songwriter from Pennsylvania who describes her music as “songs that get things off my chest.” Her work is rooted in personal feelings, and aims to create an emotional resonance with the audience. She will be joined by Billy Kelly, who is a family friendly comedian and musician with a 20-years career. He describes his style as “comedy toast with the crust cut off,” focusing on jokes that anyone and everyone can appreciate, and songs that do the same.
In addition to the concert, Cookin’ From the Hart’s food truck will be on hand at 6:15 p.m. The rain date is July 14.
The rest of the concert schedule is as follows:
• Nate Myers and the Aces, and Eric Ian Farmer, Wednesday, Aug. 4 (rain date Aug. 11)
• Odyssey with Buzz Meachum and Stacia Abernatha, Wednesday, Sept. 1 (rain date Sept. 22)
For more information about this season’s concerts, visit http://lewisburgartscouncil.com/#music.
